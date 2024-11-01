Maharashtra polls: Remove DGP Rashmi Shukla, Nana Patole urges ECI

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday, 31 October, asked the Election Commission of India to remove director general of police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla in view of the 20 November Assembly polls.

In his letter to the ECI, Patole alleged Shukla was a controversial officer who had sided with the BJP, and her continuing in office would raise doubts about holding polls fairly and in a transparent manner.

Patole said the ECI had ignored the Congress' request to remove Shukla but had accepted similar requests from BJP to remove the top cops of opposition-ruled West Bengal and poll-bound Jharkhand.