Roadshow to Vadodara aircraft complex rubs salt in Maharashtra’s wounds: Aaditya Thackeray

On 29 October, Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pedro Sanchez, president of Spain, travelling from the Vadodara airport to the Tata Aircraft Complex was "like rubbing salt into Maharashtra's wounds".

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said the Tata–Airbus project was to come up in MIHAN in Nagpur, but was "taken" to adjoining Gujarat by the BJP and the state's Eknath Shinde government.

Modi and Sanchez on Monday, 28 October, inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, a facility which marks India's first private venture dedicated to the production of military aircraft, specifically the Airbus C295.

The inauguration was preceded by a 2.5 km roadshow by the two leaders from the airport to the sprawling complex in the Gujarat city.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has alleged the project was originally planned at Nagpur in eastern Maharashtra, but was allowed to move to Gujarat after change of guard in the state in 2022 when the Shinde-led government assumed office.

The MVA has also alleged that several big ticket projects which were to come up in Maharashtra chose other states, especially the BJP-ruled Gujarat, after the regime change. The state's Mahayuti government has rejected the charges.

"The BJP has decided that it will not bring a single project to Maharashtra whether it votes for them or not," Thackeray claimed.

The saffron party should have realised that such a grand roadshow just before the assembly polls would hurt Maharashtra, especially its youth, the former state minister maintained.