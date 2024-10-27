Mahayuti used its stint in Maharashtra to push crony interests: Congress

The Congress on Sunday accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of using its stint in power to push corporate cronies' interests ahead of the well-being of the state's people and forests.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that in November 2023, a major advisor to Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) was appointed to an expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Centre which approves proposals for hydroelectricity projects, such as those made by AGEL.

Soon after, in December 2023, the residents of more than 100 villages in Kolhapur rose up in protest against AGEL's Rs 7,000-crore Patgaon pumped storage project, he said.

Since Kolhapur has been struggling with low rainfall and limited availability of water and no public meetings were held before the project was granted permission, locals are concerned about the impact it would have on the worsening water situation, Ramesh wrote on X. "Worryingly, this is just one of three Adani projects that have received approval in ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats," he said.