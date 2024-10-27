Maharashtra: Fake news, shaky alliances and double standards

Two stories masquerading as ‘news’ kicked up a minor storm in pollbound Maharashtra.

One claimed Uddhav Thackeray had reached out to BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, the other said Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had had a phone conversation with Union home minister Amit Shah.

Attributed to unnamed sources in the Congress, these were aired by a TV channel known to be friendly to the BJP. Several other media outlets fed on these juicy morsels that raised doubts about the MVA’s unity ahead of assembly elections on 20 November.

By the time Marathi and other regional channels crosschecked to learn this was fake news, the stories were all over national media, which continued to broadcast them for the next 24 hours.

Sudhir Suryawanshi, a senior journalist with the New Indian Express, tweeted that the largest party in the world had planted news it claimed had come from the second-largest party!