EC orders swift police action over offensive post targeting Mamata Banerjee

Taking serious note of the incident, an EC official confirmed that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to act without delay.

“We have taken serious note of it and instructed the police to initiate immediate action. Necessary directions have been issued to ensure prompt response,” the official said.

Separately, TMC member Nilanjan Das lodged a complaint with the cybercrime unit of the Bidhannagar Police, triggering a formal investigation.

Police said the social media account responsible for the post is under scrutiny as part of the probe.

The development comes at a crucial juncture in the state’s electoral calendar. West Bengal is set to vote in the second phase for 142 seats on Wednesday, following the first phase held on 23 April. Counting of votes is scheduled for 4 May.

With PTI inputs