Fear, polarisation cost us 2021: Cong MP Isha Khan Choudhury on Bengal battle

In an exclusive interview with National Herald just before the silent period for the second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections kicked in, Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury, the party’s sole representative from the state, opened up about the challenges facing Bengal politics. Campaigning for Congress candidate Ranajit Mukherjee in Bidhannagar, he pointed to fear and religious polarisation as key reasons behind the party’s defeat in 2021.

"We were wiped out in 2021 due to fear and religious polarisation caused by the NRC," Choudhury said. He accused the BJP of fearmongering among minority communities by threatening to drive them out, while the TMC amplified this by claiming they alone could protect people if voted to power. "Real issues like huge unemployment problems and Ganga erosion in many parts of the state have been completely ignored by both TMC and the BJP at the Centre," he added.

Choudhury highlighted migration as a top voter concern. "People are voting on how Bengalis have to go in droves to other places in search of jobs," he noted. He drew parallels with the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying both the TMC and BJP have once again instilled fear, diverting attention from core issues like "roti, kapda, makaan (food, clothing, shelter). SIR has brought polarisation to the forefront again, though I believe people of Bengal will overcome this binary in 2026", he said confidently.

While acknowledging that SIR might give some edge to the BJP, Choudhury stressed Congress’s stance. "We are not against SIR, but we oppose the failed process that reached the Supreme Court, where it heavily criticised the Election Commission."