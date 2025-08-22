‘ECI discredited, G2 puppeteers defeated’: Congress on SC directive

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the party “welcomes the Supreme Court’s guardrails to make the revision more inclusive,” alleging that the ECI’s approach so far had been “obstructionist and contrary to the interests of voters.”

“Today, the ECI stands totally exposed and discredited. Its G2 puppeteers stand decisively defeated,” Ramesh said.

The party recalled that on 14 August, the Supreme Court had already set aside the ECI’s decision to withhold the list of deleted voters, directing the poll body to publish deletions with reasons and to accept Aadhaar as valid ID proof.

The court has now mandated that political parties file status reports on claims they facilitate for excluded voters. It also ordered election officials to furnish acknowledgement receipts to booth-level agents submitting physical forms.

Meanwhile, the ECI sought 15 days to demonstrate there was no exclusion in the revision process.

