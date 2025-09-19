ECI quietly shared voter data with Telangana govt, private firms: Report

The Election Commission of India (ECI), long the custodian of one of the country’s most sensitive datasets, gave access to its voter rolls — including names, addresses and photographs — to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana and private technology companies, according to an investigation by The Reporters’ Collective.

The probe shows how voter data collected for electoral purposes seeped into welfare schemes and other state systems. In 2019, the then BRS government introduced the Pensioner Live Verification System, later renamed the Real-Time Data Authentication Interface (RTDAI).

Pensioners were asked to upload selfies which were then matched against their voter ID photographs to prove identity and “proof of life”. Documents reviewed by the Collective show that private firm Posidex Technologies helped build the infrastructure that connected state departments to the ECI’s electoral photo identity card (EPIC) database.

Over time, the RTDAI’s reach grew. The Collective found evidence that the system was deployed during municipal elections in 2020, and even used in student admissions through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) platform, where photographs submitted by students were compared with voter roll images. This represents, the reporters note, a significant broadening of the use of EPIC data without public disclosure or clear legal authority.