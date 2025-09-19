Five takeaways from what Rahul Gandhi said and what the media missed

Since mainstream media have done such a poor job of reporting on Rahul Gandhi’s presentation on 18 September, it is important to take note of some of the points he raised and their implications, missed by and large by the media.

1. Contrary to several such takes by media professionals on TV channels, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition did not allege that 6,018 votes were deleted in Aland Assembly segment in 2023 before the Assembly election. He actually said requests were submitted online to delete these many voters on one ground or another, but the process was stopped in time after it was accidentally discovered by a BLO (booth-level officer) who knew both the applicant and the voter whose name was sought to be deleted.

Alert party workers and Congress candidate B.R. Patil complained to the ECI and produced the proof, demanding field inquiries and steps to ensure that the names were not deleted. Eventually only 24 voters’ names were deleted since they had moved out of the area.

2. The abortive attempt at deletion of voters' names in Aland furnished proof that sophisticated software was being used to remotely submit Form 7 for deletion of voters from the electoral roll. This suspicion is strengthened because only a computer software programme could have picked up the number one voter at the top of the voters’ list in each booth to submit the forms for deletion.

Another pointer is the speed with which the forms were uploaded and the OTP generated — 36 seconds to submit two forms and 14 minutes to submit 12. Such speed cannot be maintained manually.