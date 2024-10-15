ECI to announce schedule for Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections on Tuesday, 15 October.

The commission will hold a press conference at 3.30 p.m. at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

The term of the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly will end on 26 November and that of the Jharkhand Assembly, with 81 seats, will end on 5 January 2025.

The whole poll process has to be completed before that as per the rules.

Around 50 bypolls are also due and the ECI is likely to announce the election dates for these.

In September to assess the preparations for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, a team comprising top officials from the ECI was in Mumbai to take stock of the situation. chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, held meetings with district collectors and superintendents of police and met the political representatives also.