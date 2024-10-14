Economic tragedy, will strain household incomes: Congress on high food prices

The Congress condemned the BJP-led Centre on Monday over the high prices of food items and said this is an "economic tragedy" that will put a strain on household incomes.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the high rates of food commodities like tomatoes, onions and potatoes are a "developing tragedy" that will have a long-term impact on the health and nutrition of the poor.

"There was a time when the non-biological PM could not stop speaking of what he called TOP. But Tomatoes, Onions, and Potatoes are now leading a wider surge in vegetable and food prices. Food inflation has averaged 6.3 per cent in the last four years and appears to be getting worse, with a Crisil report putting the cost of a vegetarian thali at 11 per cent higher in September 2024 than the previous year. Vegetable prices alone rose an astonishing 48.7 per cent in September 2024," Ramesh said in a post on X.