RBI’s shift to neutral stance signals potential rate cut as inflation eases

For the tenth consecutive meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opted to maintain the status quo on interest rates. This decision, while expected, comes with a significant change in the central bank's stance.

Shifting from a ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to a ‘neutral’ stance, the RBI now signals that a rate cut could be on the horizon — provided inflation continues on its downward trajectory.

Inflation tamed?

In his statement, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das drew attention to the central bank’s success in stabilising inflation, noting, “The inflation horse has been brought to stable with great difficulty.”

However, he cautioned that vigilance is still necessary to prevent inflation from spiralling out of control once again. This careful choice of words suggests that while the central bank is optimistic, it is not yet ready to ease policy until more stable conditions are confirmed.

The RBI has long maintained that retail inflation must sustainably align with the 4 per cent target before any easing of rates can begin. Though retail inflation is showing signs of cooling, the central bank prefers to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, given the risks that remain.

Key risks to inflation

Several factors could derail the inflation trajectory. The most significant of these is food price volatility, with food products making up nearly 46 per cent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions, such as the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, can potentially escalate and disrupt crude oil supplies, which would have a cascading effect on overall inflation.

Additionally, rising global commodity prices could trigger a resurgence in core inflation, as companies that previously held back on price hikes may now raise prices, further elevating inflationary pressures.