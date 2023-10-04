ED raids attempt to silence Sanjay Singh's voice: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Aam Admi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh is the Opposition's most powerful voice, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are an attempt to silence him.

He added that Singh never backed down from raising public issues to the Centre, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised that his government is about to be ousted from power in 2024, and has resorted to conducting bogus raids.

"They have slapped an imaginary and fictitious case and alleged that a scam worth hundreds of crores has taken place. I think this is the first scam in history into which an investigation has been going on for 15 months. Two of the biggest investigation agencies of the country, the CBI and ED, are conducting an investigation in this matter. They have raided over 1,000 places, including business people, politicians, business houses, and traders."

Lashing out at PM Modi, he said the Centre is taking such steps "out of desperation", to find something incriminating and build a case on it, and that the AAP strongly condemns such raids.