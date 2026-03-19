Election Commission cancels IPS ‘rehabilitation’, sends officers out of Bengal

In a late-night move that has added a fresh twist to the high-stakes electoral landscape in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stepped in decisively to nullify what it saw as an attempt to sidestep its earlier directives.

The poll panel cancelled the “rehabilitation” of 15 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who had been reassigned by the state government after being removed from their original posts and barred from election-related duties. In a swift follow-up, the Commission ordered their transfer out of the state, deputing them as police observers to other poll-bound regions — effectively ensuring their distance from Bengal’s electoral theatre.

Among those moved are senior officers including Murli Dhar, who served as police commissioner of Bidhannagar, and Syed Waqar Raja, former commissioner of Siliguri — names that underscore the scale and significance of the reshuffle.