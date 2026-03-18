Bengal polls: Can Asiad gold medallist Swapna Barman pull it off for TMC?

The 291-strong list of Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly elections has it’s share of celebrities – 14 of them handpicked from the world of films, theatre, music and sport. While a number of them are sitting MLAs, a ticket for Swapna Barman — India’s first-ever Asian Games gold medallist in heptathlon — from Rajganj in her Jalpaiguri district of north Bengal has attracted a lot of eyeballs.

Forays into politics by sportspersons, be it at the state or national level, had been largely the domain of cricketers or footballers. The last time an athlete from Bengal who was among the chosen ones was Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, a double gold medallist middle distance ace in 1998 Asiad in Jakarta, who was nominated by CPIM in 2004 Lok Sabha elections before she moved onto Trinamool and then BJP.

The 29-year-old Swapna, who stormed into a gold medal in 2018 Jakarta Games against all odds, was hampered by a nagging knee injury and finally quit in 2022 after an unsuccessful attempt at a comeback. The prospect of an election ticket for Swapna had been gaining credence when on 27 February, Swapna became a new entrant to the party and visited the Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly constituency on the outskirts of Siliguri – accompanied by Siliguri mayor and TMC strongman Gautam Deb.