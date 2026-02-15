ECI directs Bengal govt to file FIRs against electoral officers by 17 Feb

The Election Commission of India has drawn a firm line in the sand, setting a 17 February deadline for the Government of West Bengal to register FIRs against four electoral officers accused of facilitating the inclusion of fake voters in the state’s electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to a senior source in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, a fresh communication was dispatched to the state secretariat on Saturday evening after what the commission described as repeated reminders went unheeded. The poll body, the source said, expressed dissatisfaction over the state’s failure to initiate criminal proceedings despite what it termed “reasonable evidence” of wrongdoing.

Among those facing action are Debottam Dutta Chowdhury, electoral registration officer (ERO) of the Baruipur East assembly constituency in South 24-Parganas, and Tathagata Mandal, the assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) of the same constituency. The other two officers are Biplob Sarkar, ERO of Moyna Assembly constituency in East Midnapore, and Sudipta Das, AERO of Moyna.