Election Commission has not been able to solve the menace of 'duplicate' voters

Voters can broadly be classified into three segments. Voters who are born in that constituency. Voters who shifted from outside after marriage, buying property etc. and decided to live permanently in the constituency; and migrants who are not permanent residents but by virtue of living in a locality for more than three years, become eligible to vote in the constituency.

Unfortunately, the issue of duplicate voters and people getting enrolled in multiple places has not been satisfactorily solved by the Election Commission and ‘smart’ political parties have found ways to exploit it to their advantage.

Section 17 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1950 lays down that getting enrolled as a voter from more than one place is a crime, which is punishable with imprisonment up to a year in jail and/or a fine. But the law has failed to check the phenomenon of duplicate voters and rarely, if at all, have voters been sent to jail for such duplication. Nor, for that matter, have officials responsible for maintaining the electoral rolls.

Indeed, in every constituency there are thousands of voters who are enrolled at multiple places but the ECI failed to weed them out. Some of them are relatively innocent and are unaware of the legal provision. They get themselves enrolled in a new constituency without getting their names deleted from the list at their earlier place of residence. But there are also many who apparently do it knowingly in order to get undue benefits from political parties and candidates.

There is absolutely no reason to believe that the ECI isn’t aware of the duplication. The Commission has even created an electorate database under ERONet. This system can identify duplication of names in electoral rolls, but only within the same state. So, if a voter from one state is also enrolled in another state, he falls through the net and goes unchecked. Even within the state, there are still many duplicate voters. They can be easily weeded out but the issue is often enough ignored.