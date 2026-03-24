EC holds high-level meet with poll-bound states to review election preparedness
Commission urges zero tolerance for poll malpractices and coordinated cross-border monitoring
Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday held a high-level coordination meeting with senior officials from poll-bound states and neighbouring regions to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.
Top administrative and law enforcement authorities — including chief secretaries, DGPs, home and excise officials, and state-level police and seizure monitoring officers — participated in the discussions aimed at strengthening inter-state coordination, plugging intelligence gaps and tightening enforcement mechanisms ahead of polling.
In parallel, the commission met the Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI) to curb illicit activities such as the movement of unaccounted cash, liquor and drugs used to influence voters. It emphasised real-time information sharing, coordinated border checks and enhanced surveillance to ensure inducement-free elections.
Reiterating a zero-tolerance stance on electoral malpractices, the commission stressed seamless coordination among neighbouring states to monitor cross-border movement and maintain law and order.
As per the schedule, polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on 9 April, followed by Tamil Nadu on 23 April. West Bengal will vote in two phases on 23 April and 29 April, with counting set for 4 May.
Earlier, the commission conducted a review-cum-training session with district-level officials in West Bengal and removed 73 returning officers ahead of the polls.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines