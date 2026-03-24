EC holds high-level meet with poll-bound states to review election preparedness

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday held a high-level coordination meeting with senior officials from poll-bound states and neighbouring regions to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

Top administrative and law enforcement authorities — including chief secretaries, DGPs, home and excise officials, and state-level police and seizure monitoring officers — participated in the discussions aimed at strengthening inter-state coordination, plugging intelligence gaps and tightening enforcement mechanisms ahead of polling.

In parallel, the commission met the Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI) to curb illicit activities such as the movement of unaccounted cash, liquor and drugs used to influence voters. It emphasised real-time information sharing, coordinated border checks and enhanced surveillance to ensure inducement-free elections.