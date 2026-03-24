EC releases first supplementary voters’ list for Bengal after SIR adjudications

In a significant late-night development ahead of the high-stakes West Bengal assembly elections, the Election Commission of India released the first supplementary voters’ list following the completion of a crucial phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) adjudications. The lists, meticulously compiled booth-wise, were uploaded to the commission’s website around 11:55 pm on Monday, marking a key step in refining the state’s electoral rolls.

This exercise comes in the backdrop of an unprecedented scrutiny process, where nearly 60 lakh voter names had been flagged as “under adjudication” in the final electoral roll published on 28 February. To ensure due diligence and fairness, as many as 705 judicial officers were tasked with examining these entries — determining, case by case, whether each name merited inclusion or deletion.

The newly published supplementary list reflects the outcome of these deliberations, featuring voters whose cases have already been adjudicated. Earlier in the evening, chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal indicated that approximately 29 lakh names had undergone scrutiny so far.