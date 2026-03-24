EC releases first supplementary voters’ list for Bengal after SIR adjudications
After scrutiny, nearly 60 lakh voter names were marked “under adjudication” in the 28 February roll
In a significant late-night development ahead of the high-stakes West Bengal assembly elections, the Election Commission of India released the first supplementary voters’ list following the completion of a crucial phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) adjudications. The lists, meticulously compiled booth-wise, were uploaded to the commission’s website around 11:55 pm on Monday, marking a key step in refining the state’s electoral rolls.
This exercise comes in the backdrop of an unprecedented scrutiny process, where nearly 60 lakh voter names had been flagged as “under adjudication” in the final electoral roll published on 28 February. To ensure due diligence and fairness, as many as 705 judicial officers were tasked with examining these entries — determining, case by case, whether each name merited inclusion or deletion.
The newly published supplementary list reflects the outcome of these deliberations, featuring voters whose cases have already been adjudicated. Earlier in the evening, chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal indicated that approximately 29 lakh names had undergone scrutiny so far.
However, clarity remained elusive on how many of these were ultimately retained or struck off, adding an element of suspense to the unfolding electoral process.
Even as the lists went live, reports emerged of technical difficulties, with several users unable to download the documents despite their availability online. Officials assured that the data would be accessible across multiple platforms, including the websites of the chief electoral officer and the commission, as well as the ECI Net mobile application.
The publication of the list has also prompted heightened security measures across the state, underlining the sensitivity surrounding the electoral roll revision. Authorities remain on alert as political temperatures rise in the run-up to polling.
With voting for the 294-member assembly scheduled in two phases on 23 and 29 April, and counting set for 4 May, more supplementary lists are expected to follow as the adjudication process continues — each one shaping, with quiet precision, the contours of West Bengal’s electoral battlefield.
With PTI inputs