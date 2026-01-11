Bengal: ECI ‘irked’ with DMs for delay in FIRs against ‘errant’ poll officers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a serious view of what it termed an unnecessary delay by two district magistrates in West Bengal in registering FIRs against four electoral officers accused of 'manipulating' voter enrolment records.

On Saturday, the commission sent reminders to the district magistrates-cum-district electoral officers of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore districts through the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, directing them to immediately register FIRs against the accused officials.

The four officers include Debottam Dutta Chowdhury, electoral registration officer (ERO), and Tathagata Mandal, assistant electoral registration officer (AERO), of the Baruipur East Assembly constituency in South 24-Parganas, as well as Biplob Sarkar, ERO, and Sudipta Das, AERO, of the Moyna assembly constituency in East Midnapore.