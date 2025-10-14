ECI mandates pre-certification for all political ads ahead of elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it compulsory for all political parties and candidates to obtain pre-certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before publishing or broadcasting any political advertisements on electronic or digital platforms, including social media.

In a directive issued on 9 October, the ECI said the move is aimed at promoting greater transparency and accountability in political campaigning. The order follows the announcement of the election schedule for the Bihar Assembly polls and bye-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Commission, MCMCs have been constituted at both district and state levels to supervise the pre-certification process for political advertisements under the prescribed norms.

“No political advertisement shall be released on any internet-based or social media platform by political parties or candidates without obtaining prior certification from the respective MCMC,” the Commission stated.