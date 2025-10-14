ECI mandates pre-certification for all political ads ahead of elections
Election Commission has also directed candidates to furnish details of their official social media accounts when filing their nominations
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it compulsory for all political parties and candidates to obtain pre-certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before publishing or broadcasting any political advertisements on electronic or digital platforms, including social media.
In a directive issued on 9 October, the ECI said the move is aimed at promoting greater transparency and accountability in political campaigning. The order follows the announcement of the election schedule for the Bihar Assembly polls and bye-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Commission, MCMCs have been constituted at both district and state levels to supervise the pre-certification process for political advertisements under the prescribed norms.
“No political advertisement shall be released on any internet-based or social media platform by political parties or candidates without obtaining prior certification from the respective MCMC,” the Commission stated.
It further noted that the MCMCs will keep a close watch on possible instances of paid news and take appropriate action where required.
Acknowledging the growing role of social media in elections, the ECI has also directed candidates to furnish details of their official social media accounts when filing their nomination papers.
Additionally, the Commission reminded political parties of their obligation under Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Supreme Court’s directions, to submit a full statement of campaign expenditure within 75 days of the conclusion of the Assembly elections.
The report of expenses must include all payments made to digital platforms for advertisements, as well as costs incurred for content creation, promotion, and maintenance of social media accounts.
With IANS inputs
