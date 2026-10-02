Election Commission not looking into BJP’s role in bulk submission of Form 7

Similar reports have emerged from Odisha, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Thousands of pre-filled and pre-printed forms seeking voter deletions have reportedly been submitted in several states, with only the names of the ‘objectors’ and their EPIC numbers left blank to be filled in by hand.

The process was facilitated by the Election Commission which modified earlier rules that restricted ‘objectors’ to the same booth as the voters; the ECI also waived the restriction on the number of forms which each objector could file. The commission is yet to explain why unlimited number of forms were allowed to be filed by BJP’s Booth Level Agents and many in the name of genuine voters who, however, were ignorant that their names were being misused.

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge claimed in a post on X, “In over 70 per cent booths of Karnataka, we have found BJP leaders have been collecting Form 7 without any identification. Pre-printed forms with names, EPIC nos. and booth details (of voters to be deleted) are being given to BJP leaders to delete names of voters.”

Rishita Khanna reporting for The Hindu also wrote about two men claiming to represent Belagavi City Corporation tried to persuade BLOs to sign pre-filled forms for deletion. When a few BLOs demurred, the men called someone who pretended to be the ERO and ordered the BLOs to sign.