ECI expected to unveil countrywide special electoral roll revision details today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce a nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, marking the beginning of a large-scale voter verification and update drive ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

Officials quoted by The Hindu said the announcement will be made at a press conference on Monday evening. While complete details are awaited, sources indicated that the first phase of the revision will likely cover 10 to 15 states, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry — all of which are scheduled to go to the polls in 2026.

The exercise follows a two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) that concluded in New Delhi on 23 October, during which the Commission reviewed the preparedness of all States and Union Territories.

According to the news report, the ECI also assessed the progress made in mapping current electors with those listed in the previous SIR to ensure accuracy and consistency in the rolls.

The move comes shortly after the ECI informed the Madras High Court that the special revision in Tamil Nadu would begin “within a week or so” as part of the national programme.