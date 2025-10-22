EC to finalise nationwide SIR rollout after meeting state CEOs

The Election Commission (EC) is expected to take a call on the nationwide rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls following a crucial meeting with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of States and Union Territories on Wednesday. The discussions, officials told the Indian Express, will focus on finalising preparations for the exercise as well as other administrative matters.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at the EC’s India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in Dwarka, marks the second such interaction in just over a month.

On 10 September, the EC, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had convened a similar session to assess readiness for the SIR.

The SIR, first ordered by the EC on 24 June, aims to update electoral rolls from scratch, differing from the annual and pre-election Special Summary Revision (SSR) that has been conducted for the past two decades. Bihar was chosen as the initial state for the exercise, owing to the upcoming elections.

Under the June order, all 7.89 crore registered electors in Bihar were required to submit new enumeration forms by 25 July to be included in the draft roll, which was published on 1 August.