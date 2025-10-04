EC to meet political parties in Patna today ahead of Bihar polls

In a significant move to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will convene a key meeting with representatives of political parties in Patna on Saturday, 4 October.

Scheduled from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Taj Hotel, the session will review election preparedness and gather feedback from stakeholders. Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will chair the meeting, joined by election commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

A maximum of three representatives from each party have been invited, including leaders from the BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, RLSP, BSP, AAP, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation, and the National People’s Party.