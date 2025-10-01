Bihar SIR: Final list shows massive voter deletions in border districts, rise in BJP strongholds

A close look at the final voter list for Bihar released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, 30 September, reveals that several districts have seen a drop in the number of voters when compared to the previous list, while some others have seen an increase.

Districts which have shown a declining trend include Kishanganj in Seemanchal and Gopalganj, Lalu Yadav's home district. On the other hand, some districts with urban areas, like Patna, have seen an increase in the numbers.

The ECI list puts the number of voters in Bihar at 7.42 crore. This figure comes after a three-month Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Before the start of SIR, on 24 June, the EC estimated that Bihar had 7.89 crore voters. Thus, after a three-month exercise, it can be safely said, as per the latest list, that Bihar has lost around 47 lakh voters.

The ECI has said the draft list released on 1 August had deleted 65 lakh voters. However, within a month, the names of 36.6 lakh more voters were deleted, while 21.53 lakh names were added. However, the ECI has not disclosed how many of these voters are new or first time voters, and how many of the 21.53 lakh voters who have been added have been re-added after their names were first deleted from the draft list.

As per the final list, the districts which registered a drop include East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Kishanganj and Purnia — all of which are close to the Bangladesh and Nepal borders and have been making news with regard to infiltrators.