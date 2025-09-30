Final Bihar electoral roll published on ECI website

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially released the final electoral roll for Bihar, marking the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which the ECI claims reviewed and addressed all claims and objections made in response to the earlier draft voters' list.

The announcement was made by the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Bihar on the office’s Facebook page, tagging the ECI.

"In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09.2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," the post read.

While final state-wide figures are still awaited, the draft roll had recorded 7.24 crore voters, after the removal of approximately 65 lakh names labelled as "absent", "shifted", or "dead".

The Patna district administration confirmed that across its 14 assembly segments, the voter count has now reached 48.15 lakh, showing an increase of 1.63 lakh since the publication of the draft list on 1 August.