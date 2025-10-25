EC orders parties to remove AI misinformation within 3 hours of report
Poll panel warns against misuse of AI in campaigns, calls it a “grave threat” for its ability to masquerade as truth
As Bihar readies itself for the ballot next month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sounded a stern note of caution to political parties — beware the seductive power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
In a fresh advisory issued on Friday, the poll panel warned against the misuse of AI-driven tools in political campaigns, calling them a “grave threat” to the democratic process for their uncanny ability to masquerade as truth. The missive follows a flurry of complaints from parties alleging that their rivals were weaponising AI to distort facts and spread misinformation ahead of the 6 and 11 November polls.
While the commission had earlier issued guidelines in May 2024 and January this year, the latest advisory reiterates those instructions with renewed urgency. Citing Article 324 of the Constitution, the EC reminded parties that any synthetically generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video used for campaigning must carry a clear and legible disclaimer such as “AI-generated”, “digitally enhanced”, or “synthetic content”.
These labels, the EC directed, must be unmissable — occupying at least 10 per cent of the display area or duration — and in the case of videos, placed prominently on the top of the screen. Every such piece of content must also clearly disclose who created it, either in the metadata or caption.
“Publishing or transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth,” the Commission warned, lamenting that AI depictions of political leaders delivering fabricated or electorally charged messages were “contaminating the level playing field.”
The EC also laid down a strict timeline: any instance of manipulated or AI-generated content found on official party handles must be taken down within three hours of being noticed or reported. Additionally, parties must maintain internal records of all AI-created campaign materials, complete with creator details and timestamps, to enable verification when sought.
Reiterating the sanctity of consent and authenticity, the Commission underlined that no content should misrepresent a person’s identity, voice, or appearance in a way that could mislead voters.
As Bihar’s political battleground turns increasingly digital, the EC’s latest advisory seeks to draw a firm line between technological creativity and electoral deceit — a reminder that while campaigns may be virtual, accountability must remain real.
With PTI inputs
