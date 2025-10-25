EC orders parties to remove AI misinformation within 3 hours of report

These labels, the EC directed, must be unmissable — occupying at least 10 per cent of the display area or duration — and in the case of videos, placed prominently on the top of the screen. Every such piece of content must also clearly disclose who created it, either in the metadata or caption.

“Publishing or transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth,” the Commission warned, lamenting that AI depictions of political leaders delivering fabricated or electorally charged messages were “contaminating the level playing field.”

The EC also laid down a strict timeline: any instance of manipulated or AI-generated content found on official party handles must be taken down within three hours of being noticed or reported. Additionally, parties must maintain internal records of all AI-created campaign materials, complete with creator details and timestamps, to enable verification when sought.

Reiterating the sanctity of consent and authenticity, the Commission underlined that no content should misrepresent a person’s identity, voice, or appearance in a way that could mislead voters.

As Bihar’s political battleground turns increasingly digital, the EC’s latest advisory seeks to draw a firm line between technological creativity and electoral deceit — a reminder that while campaigns may be virtual, accountability must remain real.

With PTI inputs