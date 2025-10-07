EC silent on non-citizens removed from Bihar voter list: Congress

The Congress party on Tuesday, 7 October, sharply criticised the Election Commission (EC) over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, questioning the integrity of the exercise and highlighting the lack of transparency regarding the removal of non-citizens.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, said the EC has failed to inform the public about how many non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the voter list. He argued that disclosure of such numbers would have further exposed the shortcomings of the poll body.

“Much was made of the need of the SIR exercise to remove non-citizens from the electoral roll. The EC has not had the integrity or the courage to enlighten the country on how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed,” Ramesh said. “If it had done so, it would have been even more exposed than it already is.”