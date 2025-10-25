Election Commission to begin SIR next week in poll bound Tamil Nadu

As Tamil Nadu prepares to head to the polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured the Madras High Court that a special intensive revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls will commence next week, synchronised with similar exercises in other states facing elections. The submission was made before a bench comprising chief justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and justice G. Arul Murugan on Friday, 24 October.

The announcement comes amid a petition filed by former AIADMK legislator B. Sathyanarayanan, who has raised concerns over alleged irregularities in Chennai’s T Nagar constituency. The petitioner claimed that 13,000 AIADMK supporters’ names were removed from the voter list, while names of deceased voters were not deleted, pointing to a glaring discrepancy between the constituency’s population and the registered electorate.

In his plea, Sathyanarayanan highlighted that while the constituency had 2,08,349 voters in 1998, the increase in voters by 2021 was a mere 36,656, raising suspicions of selective manipulation.