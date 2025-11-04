EC to launch second phase of SIR across 12 states and UTs from today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise today, aiming to clean up and update the electoral rolls across nine states and three Union Territories (UTs). The extensive operation, covering nearly 51 crore voters, follows the recent revision in Bihar that saw over 68 lakh names removed after verification.

The latest SIR will be conducted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Among these, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry are set to hold Assembly elections in 2026.

The enumeration phase of SIR 2.0 begins today and will continue until 4 December. The draft electoral rolls will be published on 9 December, and citizens will have until 8 January 2026 to file claims and objections. Hearings and verifications are expected to conclude by 31 January 2026, with the final rolls scheduled for publication on 7 February 2026.

Prior to this phase, the Election Commission completed an extensive pre-mapping process, matching the current electoral rolls with those from 2002–04, when the last SIR was conducted in most participating states and UTs.

This is the ninth Special Intensive Revision exercise since independence, with the previous one carried out between 2002 and 2004. For each state, the last SIR list will serve as the cut-off point — as was the case in Bihar, where the 2003 voter roll was used for the recent revision.

The principal objective of the Special Intensive Revision is to identify and remove ineligible voters, including illegal migrants, by verifying their place of birth. The exercise assumes added significance amid ongoing crackdowns on illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar in several states, particularly West Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress has objected to the voter list verification process.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described SIR 2.0 as a “detailed, people-centric exercise” led by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who will visit every household thrice to verify voter details.

BLOs will assist citizens in filling out enumeration forms and collect declarations from new voters applying for inclusion. These forms will then be submitted to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant EROs for further scrutiny.