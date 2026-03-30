EC transfers 173 police station heads across Bengal ahead of assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a major reshuffle of police personnel across West Bengal, transferring officers-in-charge (OCs) and inspectors-in-charge (ICs) of 173 police stations — including 31 under Kolkata Police — as part of efforts to ensure free and fair assembly elections.

The sweeping changes, implemented on Sunday, cover several politically sensitive constituencies, including Bhabanipur in Kolkata and Nandigram in Purba Medinipur — both expected to witness high-stakes contests.

The reshuffle spans multiple districts such as Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, and North and South 24-Parganas, and includes inspectors and sub-inspectors serving as ICs and OCs.

According to official orders, Soumitra Basu, previously with the Special Task Force (STF), has been appointed IC of Bhabanipur police station. Other key postings include Debdulal Mondal as IC of Haldia, Kajal Dutta to Kolaghat, Susanta Chattopadhyay to Egra, and Chandrakanta Shasmal as OC of Patashpur.