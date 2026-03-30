EC transfers 173 police station heads across Bengal ahead of assembly polls
Poll officials say the transfers aim to ensure neutrality and a level playing field by reducing local influence
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a major reshuffle of police personnel across West Bengal, transferring officers-in-charge (OCs) and inspectors-in-charge (ICs) of 173 police stations — including 31 under Kolkata Police — as part of efforts to ensure free and fair assembly elections.
The sweeping changes, implemented on Sunday, cover several politically sensitive constituencies, including Bhabanipur in Kolkata and Nandigram in Purba Medinipur — both expected to witness high-stakes contests.
The reshuffle spans multiple districts such as Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, and North and South 24-Parganas, and includes inspectors and sub-inspectors serving as ICs and OCs.
According to official orders, Soumitra Basu, previously with the Special Task Force (STF), has been appointed IC of Bhabanipur police station. Other key postings include Debdulal Mondal as IC of Haldia, Kajal Dutta to Kolaghat, Susanta Chattopadhyay to Egra, and Chandrakanta Shasmal as OC of Patashpur.
In Kolkata, officers heading several crucial police stations — including Alipore, Ekbalpore, Haridevpur, Entally, Jorasanko, Gariahat, New Market, Bowbazar, Tollygunge, Amherst Street, Taratala and Behala — have also been transferred.
Bhabanipur, a traditional stronghold of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is set for a high-profile contest, with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari — once her close aide — emerging as a key challenger.
Poll officials said the large-scale transfers are aimed at ensuring neutrality in law enforcement and maintaining a level playing field by reducing the influence of locally entrenched officers during the elections. The directive was issued from the commission’s New Delhi headquarters.
The move comes amid ongoing friction between the state government and the Centre over the transfer of officials ahead of polls. Banerjee has repeatedly alleged that such reshuffles are politically motivated.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on 23 and 29 April, with counting scheduled for 4 May.
With PTI inputs
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