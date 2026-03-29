Bengal polls: TMC accuses BJP, Humayun Kabir of seeking votes on religious lines

Abhishek Banerjee on 29 March accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party of seeking votes in the name of religion while ignoring basic issues such as livelihood and food.

Addressing a rally in support of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate in the Naoda Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Banerjee alleged that while the BJP was engaged in “temple politics”, Kabir was pursuing “masjid politics”.

“In Murshidabad, while BJP is conspiring to foment riots during Ram Navami processions, Kabir is misleading people in the name of laying the foundation stone of a mosque named after Babri Masjid,” he said.

He added that religion should remain a private matter and said those seeking votes in the name of “mandir or masjid” were “politically, morally and ideologically bankrupt”.

Allegations over unrest and law and order

Banerjee referred to reported clashes in Raghunathganj and Jangipur during Ram Navami processions on 27 March, alleging that participants associated with the BJP were seen carrying weapons and engaging in activities “against the spirit of religion”.

“It was these people who later vandalised shops and went on a looting spree,” he alleged.

He further accused the BJP of attempting to engineer unrest ahead of elections by influencing administrative and police postings following interventions by the Election Commission of India.

“After reshuffling top officials, efforts are being made to influence key posts such as DGP, IG, SPs, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary,” he alleged.

There was no immediate response from the BJP or Kabir to the allegations.