Bengal polls: TMC accuses BJP, Humayun Kabir of seeking votes on religious lines
TMC leader alleges attempts to foment unrest, flags livelihood issues; BJP, Kabir yet to respond
Abhishek Banerjee on 29 March accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party of seeking votes in the name of religion while ignoring basic issues such as livelihood and food.
Addressing a rally in support of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate in the Naoda Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Banerjee alleged that while the BJP was engaged in “temple politics”, Kabir was pursuing “masjid politics”.
“In Murshidabad, while BJP is conspiring to foment riots during Ram Navami processions, Kabir is misleading people in the name of laying the foundation stone of a mosque named after Babri Masjid,” he said.
He added that religion should remain a private matter and said those seeking votes in the name of “mandir or masjid” were “politically, morally and ideologically bankrupt”.
Allegations over unrest and law and order
Banerjee referred to reported clashes in Raghunathganj and Jangipur during Ram Navami processions on 27 March, alleging that participants associated with the BJP were seen carrying weapons and engaging in activities “against the spirit of religion”.
“It was these people who later vandalised shops and went on a looting spree,” he alleged.
He further accused the BJP of attempting to engineer unrest ahead of elections by influencing administrative and police postings following interventions by the Election Commission of India.
“After reshuffling top officials, efforts are being made to influence key posts such as DGP, IG, SPs, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary,” he alleged.
There was no immediate response from the BJP or Kabir to the allegations.
Claims on voter list revision
The TMC leader also raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that genuine voters had been excluded and that stress related to the exercise had led to deaths in Murshidabad.
“Only the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, took up the issue with the Election Commission and sought an explanation,” he said.
Banerjee claimed that neither Kabir nor Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had raised the issue.
Political challenge and internal warning
He challenged Kabir and Chowdhury to give up their central security cover if they wished to represent public concerns, saying the state government would provide security.
Alleging a “nexus” between Kabir, Chowdhury and the BJP, Banerjee said he had been summoned repeatedly by central agencies in connection with corruption cases, while others had not faced similar scrutiny.
Banerjee also issued a warning to party members in Murshidabad, saying those maintaining political links with Kabir should remain loyal to the TMC.
“Work for the party and be loyal… or face the red card,” he said.
The remarks come amid reported discontent among a section of TMC workers in the Naoda constituency against sitting MLA Sahina Mumtaz Begum, with some alleging lack of development during her tenure.
The political exchanges highlight intensifying contestation in Murshidabad ahead of the elections, with parties trading allegations over communal polarisation, governance and electoral processes.
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