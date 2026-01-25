EC under pressure, must safeguard independence on Voters’ Day: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday stressed the importance of protecting the independence of democratic institutions like the Election Commission, saying it is “our responsibility” to ensure that democracy does not merely survive but thrives.

Speaking on National Voters’ Day, Kharge condemned attempts to snatch the “Right to Vote” through what he termed “vote chori” and unplanned Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying such actions tarnish India’s long-cherished democratic values.

In a post on X, he said the day serves as a reminder that a nation’s future belongs to its people and that the collective voice of citizens can shape the country’s destiny.