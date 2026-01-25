EC under pressure, must safeguard independence on Voters’ Day: Kharge
People of India deserve free, fair, and fearless polls, where clean electoral rolls and a level playing field are the primary requisites, says Congress chief
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday stressed the importance of protecting the independence of democratic institutions like the Election Commission, saying it is “our responsibility” to ensure that democracy does not merely survive but thrives.
Speaking on National Voters’ Day, Kharge condemned attempts to snatch the “Right to Vote” through what he termed “vote chori” and unplanned Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying such actions tarnish India’s long-cherished democratic values.
In a post on X, he said the day serves as a reminder that a nation’s future belongs to its people and that the collective voice of citizens can shape the country’s destiny.
“The people of India deserve free, fair, and fearless elections, where clean electoral rolls and a level playing field are the primary requisites,” Kharge said.
He added, “In recent times, institutions like the Election Commission of India have faced sustained pressure. It is therefore our solemn responsibility to protect their independence and integrity, so that democracy does not merely survive, but truly thrives.”
Kharge’s remarks coincide with National Voters’ Day, celebrated annually since 2006. The day marks the establishment of the Election Commission on 25 January 1950, one day before India became a republic.
