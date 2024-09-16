Election-going states shall defeat BJP, reject ‘Modi-induced price rise’: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, 16 September, accused the Centre of carrying out a "fuel loot" despite a reduction in crude oil prices and said election-going states shall defeat BJP by rejecting the "Modi-induced price rise".

Kharge said crude oil prices have reduced by 32.5 per cent, yet BJP's "fuel loot continues".

"Election-going states shall defeat BJP & reject this Modi-induced price rise!" Kharge said in a post in X.