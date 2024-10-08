Election Results 2024 Live: NC–Congress set to seize power in J&K, BJP eyes third term in Haryana

Aditya Surjewala, the Congress candidate from Kaithal, Haryana aserted that the Congress party will win around 60 seats and BJP will come down to 15 seats, as no other party will win any other seats.

"We have kept 7 promises and it has touched the hearts of people. Because of BJP, inflation has risen so much that it has become so difficult to run a household," Surjewala told media outside the counting center.