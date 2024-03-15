Electoral bonds allegation: Himanta warns of legal action against Congress MP

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday threatened legal action against Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi for alleging that the state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a company that donated to the BJP via electoral bonds.

"The allegations levelled by Hon'ble MP Shri @pradyutbordoloi is devoid of any facts and are entirely baseless," Sarma posted on X.

Earlier, Bordoloi, the Nagaon MP, had reposted a tweet of a person who alleged that the Assam government had signed an MoU with a firm named Bright Star Investments and shared a donors' list, in which the firm's name figured, along with amounts donated to the BJP.

While reposting, Bordoloi tweeted, "As the #ElectoralBondScam unveils how deep rooted corruption in the BJP is, here is a case of how fraudulent 'development' has played out in Assam! Not long before the house of cards comes tumbling down."

The CM, through his official X handle, responded: "Through these defamatory statements alleging quid pro quo between Govt of Assam and M/s Bright Star Investments, Hon'ble MP has invited grounds for legal action by the State.