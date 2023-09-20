Ex-CM Uma Bharti writes a letter to Modi over Women’s Reservation Bill

Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express her concern over the Women’s Reservation Bill. She has demanded that 33 per cent reservation should be assured for women in the Legislative Assemblies.

In her letter to Modi, Bharti has demanded that 50 per cent seats should be set aside for ST, SC and OBC communities. Bharti also hailed the Centre’s decision to pass the Bill stating that the “step is a matter of happiness for the women of the country.”

Bharti recalled that when the Women’s Reservation Bill was presented in the House by the then Prime Minister Deve Gowda in 1996, she had then moved an amendment to this Bill.

“I was a Member of Parliament. I immediately stood up and moved an amendment to this Bill and more than half of the House supported me. Deve Gowda happily accepted the amendment. He announced the handing over of the Bill to the Standing Committee.”