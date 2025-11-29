Ex-Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal dies at 81; Kharge hails him as a true Congressman

Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal passed away in Kanpur on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest, bringing to a close an illustrious public life at the age of 81.

Jaiswal fell critically ill on Friday evening and was first taken to a nursing home in Kidwai Nagar. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Cardiology Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Born in 1944 in Kanpur to Ganga Prasad Jaiswal and Chandrakali Devi, Jaiswal remained deeply connected to his hometown throughout his life. He studied at BNSD Inter College and entered public life early, being elected mayor of Kanpur in 1989. He went on to win the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat in 1999, 2004 and 2009, becoming a three-term MP and one of the party’s most influential leaders in Uttar Pradesh.