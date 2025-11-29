Ex-Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal dies at 81; Kharge hails him as a true Congressman
Rahul Gandhi says Jaiswal’s unwavering service and loyalty “stand as a shining exemplar of dignity, dedication and duty”
Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal passed away in Kanpur on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest, bringing to a close an illustrious public life at the age of 81.
Jaiswal fell critically ill on Friday evening and was first taken to a nursing home in Kidwai Nagar. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Cardiology Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Born in 1944 in Kanpur to Ganga Prasad Jaiswal and Chandrakali Devi, Jaiswal remained deeply connected to his hometown throughout his life. He studied at BNSD Inter College and entered public life early, being elected mayor of Kanpur in 1989. He went on to win the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat in 1999, 2004 and 2009, becoming a three-term MP and one of the party’s most influential leaders in Uttar Pradesh.
Also Read: SIR a death trap for BLOs: Congress
Jaiswal served as president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) from 2000 to 2002. Under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, he held key portfolios — first as minister of state for home affairs (2004–09) and later as coal minister (January 2011–May 2014).
In 2009, in the wake of attacks on Indian students in Australia, Jaiswal travelled to Melbourne to assess the situation firsthand. His visits to hospitals, temples and public transport systems helped draw international attention to the issue.
Even after losing the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he remained active in Kanpur’s political and civic life.
Jaiswal married Maya Rani Jaiswal in 1967. He is survived by two sons, a daughter and two grandchildren, all of whom were with him during his final hours.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remembered him as a “true and loyal Congressman who worked diligently for the development and welfare of Kanpur,” calling his death a major loss for the party.
In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "The news of the passing of my colleague in the UPA government, former Union minister and senior Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal, is deeply saddening. He was a true and dedicated Congressman who worked diligently for the development and welfare of Kanpur."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the passing of former Union minister and senior Congress stalwart Shriprakash Jaiswal as “deeply heartbreaking.”
He said Jaiswal’s unwavering commitment to public service and his steadfast loyalty to the party “stand as a shining exemplar of dignity, dedication and duty”. His loss, Gandhi noted, is “irreplaceable—not just for the Congress, but for all who cherished his integrity and gentle strength.”
“In this moment of profound sorrow, my thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his bereaved family, his countless supporters and all those whose lives he touched with grace and humility,” he said.
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid also mourned Jaiswal’s demise, saying, “I heard the sad news of the passing away of my distinguished colleague Shriprakash Jaiswalji while on a visit to Malta. He transformed Kanpur’s politics in a remarkable way and left a lasting imprint on the UPCC during challenging times. He will be deeply missed by friends and family.”
Congress MP Manickam Tagore also expressed grief over Jaiswal’s passing.
“Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union minister and senior Congress leader Shri Prakash Jaiswal ji. A sincere, dedicated Congressman who worked tirelessly for the development of Kanpur and the people he served,” he wrote in a post on X.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief, writing in Hindi that Jaiswal’s passing was “deeply saddening” and praying for peace to the departed soul.
UP Congress chief Ajay Rai praised Jaiswal’s “unforgettable contribution” to the politics of Kanpur and Uttar Pradesh, describing him as a simple, down-to-earth leader.
Senior leaders including Pramod Tiwari, Har Prakash Agnihotri, Pawan Gupta, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also mourned his death, recalling his long, influential public life.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav offered condolences, calling the news deeply saddening.
Har Prakash Agnihotri said Jaiswal had shaped Kanpur’s political and civic landscape for more than three decades, leaving an enduring legacy in the city he always called home.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines