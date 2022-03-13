Exit polls do serve a purpose!

Exit polls on March 7, around 60 hours before the actual counting of votes were to start, would have confused people. There were too many of them with too many possibilities, caveats, margins of error and disclaimers of how close the contests were and how difficult it was to predict.

So, why make them at all? Especially since the actual results would be out barely two days later?

Exit polls in a country is difficult to conduct in a country where fear often rules, where voters are threatened to vote for a particular party or face the consequences (ECI of course has no responsibility in the matter) and where smart voters cast their votes for one party and, when asked outside the booth, claim to have voted for another.

Every passing election, exit polls are becoming more divorced from reality. This week the India Today-Axis opinion poll forecast that BJP would sweep the election in Uttar Pradesh and bag 307 of the 403 seats. If the result vindicates the poll (this is being written two days before the counting of votes), what would it mean?