Eye on Maharashtra: Amruta Fadnavis upsets BJP supporters with her tweets

Speak in haste and repent at leisure is something that people who love to drink know only too well. But even a sober Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, is being trolled for losing her head at just the thought of wine.

Last week Maharashtra government allowed sale of fruit-based wine in walk-in stores and supermarkets while continuing to restrict sale of beer and other alcoholic drinks. This was the longstanding wish of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, who had first mooted the idea in 2005 when he was agriculture minister in the UPA. There had been universal outrage at the time. Ashok Chavan, the then revenue minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh government had objected on the ground that the state could not afford to lose more in excise revenue.

Chavan was referring to Pawar’s earlier policy of allowing village women the right to shut down liquor stores had already cost the state a pretty penny. Pawar had enacted the policy as chief minister in 1994 that empowered the Collector to hold a referendum of women if there was a demand to shut down bars and liquor stores in villages. If more than 50 percent of the women in any given village voted for the proposal, no further procedure was required to shut down these offending outlets. It is a policy unique to Maharashtra and far more successful than Bihar’s liquor ban.

However, what Pawar had not bargained for was the impact on sugar factories that relied on liquor manufacturers to make use of molasses generated as a by-product. Despite empowering the women, Congress lost the next election in 1995 but when it returned to power in 1999 along with the NCP, it decided to issue more licenses to factories which could make use of the molasses--this would have greatly benefitted the sugar barons many of whom were ministers in the government. However, it was a coalition government and the smaller parties in the alliance were not amused by the move and the proposal was then dropped.

When the Congress-NCP returned to power on their own in 2004, they allowed the sale of country liquor from all bars and restaurants (and vice versa) as well as stores stocking imported alcohol and IMFL–once again on the ground of increasing revenue. However, while these sales were pushed through, Pawar’s proposal to sell wine from supermarkets did not come to fruition, particularly as the previous year the Maharashtra government had raised the age limit for consuming alcohol from 18 years to 21 years and imposed a strict checking of licenses at bars and liquor stores. The move was seen as hypocritical and Pawar was forced to back off.