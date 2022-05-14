Eye on Maharashtra: BJP, Bal Thackeray and 'Dhokha'!

Gullible is not a word I would have associated with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Shiv Sena watchers have been rather flummoxed this past week about why Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray described his father thus though the word he actually used was “bhole” in Marathi. But that too is a word that does not sit well on Balasaheb because he was neither naive nor an innocent politician. He was as shrewd as they come and that is why the Shiv Sena is the singular regional party, barring the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, that underwent several changes of leadership, to have survived under just one leader and stayed relevant through all the political upheavals in the country. Thackeray could always spot a swing in the mood of the people much ahead of others and thus always stayed abreast of everybody else.

But what Balasaheb was – and I believe this is what Uddhav Thackeray meant – is that he remained true and loyal to a friend and couldn't care less how his friendship affected his politics. That is how he dealt with the Congress during the time of Mrs Indira Gandhi, making sure his party did not contest the 1980 election that might have prevented her comeback. That is how he dealt with Sharad Pawar, an old-time personal friend, making sure his daughter Supriya Sule got elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha the first time she contested, preventing the BJP from putting up any candidate against her. And that is how he dealt with the BJP pulling out all stops to make sure it succeeded in its Hindutva agenda.

So why did Uddhav describe his father as “bhola” now? It is because while both Congress under Mrs Gandhi and Pawar were duly respectful of him in the past and gave him his space during his lifetime, BJP always tried to cut him to size even while using him as a stepping stone.