Eye on Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari and Fadnavis discover virtues in following the law

I wonder if many people have noticed how, after bending the laws to their advantage in the displacement of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, both Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis, the most prominent BJP leaders in the state, are now pontificating about following laws to a T.

Fadnavis last week said laws are important for a democracy and must be dutifully followed while Gadkari reiterated his faith in the judiciary and said they go by the book which is very important for justice and the preservation of democracy.

I thought that was rich coming from politicians who have sat silently on the sidelines watching the subversion of democracy by their top leaders for several years now and were never compelled to challenge this or protest. But their statements now have a context – the setting up of a Constitution Bench by the Supreme Court to look into the disqualification of the 16 Shiv Sena rebels sought by then chief minister and party leader Uddhav Thackeray. And, I think in this entire episode, Eknath Shinde and his supporters might have been taken for a ride.

For the Constitution Bench must go according to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and by that law these rebel MLAs could very well stand to be disqualified. That would immediately bar Shinde from the chief minister’s office if he is held as one of the disqualified members and bring the current government into a crisis. If the other 18 rebels who were signatories to Shinde’s letter to the Governor are similarly disqualified or return to the Uddhav Thackeray camp, whoever tries to take over from Shinde will be immediately rendered in a minority or then the state could be headed for a spell of President’s Rule.