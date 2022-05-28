Eye on Maharashtra: Underestimate Pawar at your own peril

Veteran journalist and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar once quipped that no political leader in Maharashtra had better sense of history than Sharad Pawar. Most other leaders had no understanding of the state’s social dynamics, he had said.

That statement stayed with me and I was reminded of it when I discovered that Raj Thackeray appears to be completely ignorant of the history of his own family, and oblivious of his grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray, a fiercely secular leader of his times.

Long before India’s independence, Prabodhankar had led a campaign against Brahmins and attempted to break the upper caste domination of society. He did not succeed of course, because there were Gandhian Maratha and Brahmin leaders who got together to break the back of this anti-upper caste movement. However, their Gandhian disposition ensured that the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ethos of the state was not entirely destroyed at the grassroots.

Prabodhankar’s anti-Brahminism-- the language he used against Brahmins would turn our ears red today-- partly explains why his son Bal Thackeray never trusted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), even when it became expedient to form an alliance with the BJP in later years.

Uddhav Thackeray is more his grandfather’s grandson than his father’s political heir and thus has little difficulty shedding the baggage of a past alliance with the BJP and accusing it of dividing the society. He would never made the mistake his cousin did of accusing Sharad Pawar of being an atheist or anti-Brahmin when he knows that is precisely what his own social reformist grandfather was.

Sharad Pawar – whatever his politics is -- is fiercely secular and an undoubtedly anticasteist leader. He is equally comfortable with Brahmins as he is with his own Maratha community, he is not paranoid about Muslims and his commitment to the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ethos keeps every community in good humour with him. If he is partial to any one group, that is the farmers – he loves to describe himself as a farmer rather than a politician – and he is comfortable with farmers belonging to all castes and communities.