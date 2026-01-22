‘Face corrupt regime fearlessly’: Rahul Gandhi to district Congress chiefs

Congress general secretary in charge of Haryana, B.K. Hariprasad, said Rahul Gandhi asked the DCC presidents to take the party’s policies and programmes directly to the people and raise public issues more forcefully. The former Congress chief also urged them to explain to voters what he described as the Modi government’s weakening of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The BJP-led Centre has replaced MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, a move that has triggered protests from opposition parties.

Rahul Gandhi also cautioned party workers against forces seeking to divide society along religious and caste lines, stressing the need to uphold unity in diversity. “Being Congress workers, everyone is equal to us. We should respect every religion and reject all forms of discrimination,” Hariprasad quoted him as saying.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh said Rahul Gandhi emphasised the importance of strengthening the party at the grassroots and explained in detail the Congress’ history, ideology and future strategy. He urged district chiefs to work with dedication, enthusiasm and discipline, and called for strict action against those indulging in anti-party activities.

Sources said Gandhi also held separate discussions with senior leaders from Haryana to review the political situation in the state. A DCC chief present at the camp described the session as “engaging”, saying in-depth discussions were held on a range of issues.

Rahul Gandhi spent nearly five hours at the venue and also interacted with the families of the DCC chiefs before attending the closed-door sessions. He later had lunch with the district presidents, their families and senior party leaders.

The training camp was held at the Punjabi Dharamshala in Kurukshetra, with entry restricted to authorised participants. Tight security arrangements were put in place, with barricades erected on approach roads to the venue.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ambala in the morning and travelled to Kurukshetra by road. He was received at the airport by senior Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress appointed district unit presidents in Haryana last year after a gap of more than a decade, naming 32 DCC chiefs in August. In Uttarakhand, 27 new district presidents were appointed in November.

With PTI inputs