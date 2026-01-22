‘Face corrupt regime fearlessly’: Rahul Gandhi to district Congress chiefs
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha warns workers against divisive forces, urges unity in diversity
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged district unit chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand to confront what he described as a “corrupt” regime in power with courage and determination, calling on them to act as the party’s frontline warriors at the grassroots.
Addressing District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents from the two states at a training camp in Kurukshetra, Rahul Gandhi said the responsibility of strengthening the organisation at the district level rested squarely on their shoulders. “You have been entrusted with the responsibility of the districts. Fulfil it fearlessly and with dedication. You are the warriors of the Congress, and you must work like warriors,” he told the gathering.
The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the ruling dispensation posed formidable challenges, but urged party workers to confront them with courage and strengthen the Congress at the grassroots. Seeking to lift morale, Rahul Gandhi assured the DCC chiefs of the party’s full backing. “No one can suppress your voice, because a strong organisation like the Congress stands with you,” he said, according to a statement issued by the Haryana Congress.
Rahul Gandhi was in Kurukshetra on a day-long visit to address the training camp being held from 13 to 22 January under the Congress’ “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan”. He said the party leadership would periodically review the performance of the district units and provide necessary guidance and support.
Congress general secretary in charge of Haryana, B.K. Hariprasad, said Rahul Gandhi asked the DCC presidents to take the party’s policies and programmes directly to the people and raise public issues more forcefully. The former Congress chief also urged them to explain to voters what he described as the Modi government’s weakening of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
The BJP-led Centre has replaced MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, a move that has triggered protests from opposition parties.
Rahul Gandhi also cautioned party workers against forces seeking to divide society along religious and caste lines, stressing the need to uphold unity in diversity. “Being Congress workers, everyone is equal to us. We should respect every religion and reject all forms of discrimination,” Hariprasad quoted him as saying.
Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh said Rahul Gandhi emphasised the importance of strengthening the party at the grassroots and explained in detail the Congress’ history, ideology and future strategy. He urged district chiefs to work with dedication, enthusiasm and discipline, and called for strict action against those indulging in anti-party activities.
Sources said Gandhi also held separate discussions with senior leaders from Haryana to review the political situation in the state. A DCC chief present at the camp described the session as “engaging”, saying in-depth discussions were held on a range of issues.
Rahul Gandhi spent nearly five hours at the venue and also interacted with the families of the DCC chiefs before attending the closed-door sessions. He later had lunch with the district presidents, their families and senior party leaders.
The training camp was held at the Punjabi Dharamshala in Kurukshetra, with entry restricted to authorised participants. Tight security arrangements were put in place, with barricades erected on approach roads to the venue.
Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ambala in the morning and travelled to Kurukshetra by road. He was received at the airport by senior Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala.
The Congress appointed district unit presidents in Haryana last year after a gap of more than a decade, naming 32 DCC chiefs in August. In Uttarakhand, 27 new district presidents were appointed in November.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines