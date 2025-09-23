Falling exports of tariff-free products to US cause of concern: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday, 23 September, raised alarm over a sharp fall in India’s tariff-free exports to the United States, including key sectors like pharmaceuticals and smartphones, calling the trend “certainly not a seasonal fall.”

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it was expected that exports hit by higher Trump-era tariffs would decline. “But why and how are India’s tariff-free exports to the USA falling?” he asked, citing fresh data from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

According to GTRI, India’s tariff-free exports to the US shrank from USD 3.37 billion in May 2025 to USD 1.96 billion in August 2025—a 41.9 per cent drop. This includes pharmaceuticals and smartphones, which traditionally face no import duties.