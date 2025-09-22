India’s Palestine policy in last 20 months lacks moral rectitude: Ramesh

As Australia, Canada, and the UK moved to recognise Palestine as a state, the Congress on Sunday, 21 September, struck out at the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of abandoning India’s proud legacy.

The party said that for the past 20 months, New Delhi’s stance on Palestine has been nothing short of “shameful” — a retreat into moral cowardice from a nation that once stood tall for justice and humanity.

Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh remarked that Australia, Canada, and the UK have only now awakened to recognise Palestine as a state — with many more nations likely to follow in their footsteps before long.

India formally recognised Palestinian statehood way back on 18 November 1988, he pointed out.

"But India's policy in regard to Palestine -- especially for the past 20 months -- has been shameful and one of moral cowardice," Ramesh said on X in an apparent reference to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reminded that India was among the earliest nations to raise its voice for justice, standing tall in November 1988 as one of the first to recognise Palestine as a state.