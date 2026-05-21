Falta re-poll: Double-voting claim puts Bengal’s voter list under scrutiny

Serious questions over voter list discrepancies and Bengal’s voter verification process overshadowed the re-poll in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency on Thursday, after one individual publicly claimed to have voted in two separate constituencies.

The Election Commission had ordered a complete re-poll across all 285 booths in Falta following allegations of vote-rigging and electoral irregularities during the earlier phase of polling. While the exercise recorded a massive 86.11 per cent turnout amid heavy security deployment, attention increasingly shifted to allegations exposing possible loopholes in the maintenance of electoral rolls.

At the centre of the controversy is Joy Saha, a former Falta resident who shifted to Diamond Harbour nearly a decade ago. Saha claimed that despite officially submitting his SIR form in Diamond Harbour and voting there during the 2026 Assembly elections, his name continued to appear on the voter list in ward no. 188 in Falta.

Standing outside a polling booth, Saha alleged that local booth-level officers (BLOs) had retained his name in Falta under the influence of former Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan.

“This is the first time in fifteen years that I have been able to cast my own vote in Falta,” Saha said. “Earlier, someone from Jahangir’s camp would allegedly cast the vote in my name. I already voted in Diamond Harbour during the Assembly elections, and today I voted here again because the election is finally free and fair.”

The admission has triggered sharp political reactions and renewed scrutiny of Bengal’s electoral roll management and SIR process.