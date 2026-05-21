Falta re-poll: Double-voting claim puts Bengal’s voter list under scrutiny
Man’s admission of voting in both Diamond Harbour and Falta raises fresh questions over electoral rolls and voter verification process
Serious questions over voter list discrepancies and Bengal’s voter verification process overshadowed the re-poll in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency on Thursday, after one individual publicly claimed to have voted in two separate constituencies.
The Election Commission had ordered a complete re-poll across all 285 booths in Falta following allegations of vote-rigging and electoral irregularities during the earlier phase of polling. While the exercise recorded a massive 86.11 per cent turnout amid heavy security deployment, attention increasingly shifted to allegations exposing possible loopholes in the maintenance of electoral rolls.
At the centre of the controversy is Joy Saha, a former Falta resident who shifted to Diamond Harbour nearly a decade ago. Saha claimed that despite officially submitting his SIR form in Diamond Harbour and voting there during the 2026 Assembly elections, his name continued to appear on the voter list in ward no. 188 in Falta.
Standing outside a polling booth, Saha alleged that local booth-level officers (BLOs) had retained his name in Falta under the influence of former Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan.
“This is the first time in fifteen years that I have been able to cast my own vote in Falta,” Saha said. “Earlier, someone from Jahangir’s camp would allegedly cast the vote in my name. I already voted in Diamond Harbour during the Assembly elections, and today I voted here again because the election is finally free and fair.”
The admission has triggered sharp political reactions and renewed scrutiny of Bengal’s electoral roll management and SIR process.
Political observers argued that the episode points to potentially serious flaws in voter verification. “One individual voting in two separate constituencies points towards deep administrative loopholes. It raises uncomfortable questions about how electoral rolls are being maintained,” a political analyst remarked.
The controversy comes against the backdrop of a re-poll itself ordered because of alleged electoral irregularities.
Heavy deployment of police and Central forces was seen throughout Falta, with security personnel patrolling villages and sensitive areas since dawn. Large queues formed outside polling stations across the constituency, while security personnel reportedly conducted door-to-door outreach in some areas, assuring residents that they could vote without fear or intimidation.
Even the area surrounding Jahangir Khan’s residence in Srirampur village remained under heavy guard. Khan, however, stayed away from the re-poll. His wife Rezina Bibi cast her vote at Srirampur Primary School under Booth No. 190 of Belsingh II Gram Panchayat.
Khan had dramatically withdrawn from the election two days before polling, reshaping the contest in Falta. During a press conference earlier this week, the former Trinamool candidate — popularly known as 'Pushpa' among supporters in a nod to the smash hit Telugu film of the same name — said he was stepping aside in the interest of Falta’s development.
His withdrawal shocked political circles, given his reputation as one of the closest grassroots organisers linked to Trinamool MP and general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the Diamond Harbour belt.
Following Khan’s exit, the BJP claimed the contest had effectively tilted in its favour. BJP candidate Debangshu Panda said the re-poll had enabled ordinary voters to participate freely. “People came out without fear today. Fair polling has ensured that the real public mandate will emerge,” Panda said. “Victory is now assured because this election was conducted properly.”
But beyond turnout figures and political claims, the double-voting allegation has intensified debate over the integrity of Bengal’s voter management system.
For years, Falta has been viewed as a Trinamool stronghold within Banerjee’s parliamentary constituency. Yet Thursday’s developments shifted attention away from purely electoral outcomes to broader concerns over how voter lists are maintained, verified and updated.
The Falta re-poll has thus emerged not only as a test of Bengal’s changing political climate and election monitoring mechanisms, but also of the credibility of the state’s voter verification framework itself.
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