Peaceful Falta repoll sees brisk turnout as voters say they can ‘vote without fear’

The Trinamool Congress candidate, Jahangir Khan, who announced his withdrawal from the contest last week, remained largely absent from the political landscape on polling day. The party had no visible polling agents at booths, and no temporary Trinamool camp offices were seen functioning in the constituency.

The shutters of Khan’s main party office, once considered the nerve centre of his political influence in Falta, remained locked. Khan himself was reportedly not present at his residence in the Srirampur area.

Despite his withdrawal announcement, Khan’s name continued to appear on EVMs as the deadline for officially withdrawing candidature had already passed.

Meanwhile, polling agents and temporary camps of the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress were active across the constituency, operating within the limits prescribed by the ECI.

Several voters claimed they had been unable to vote freely in elections held after 2011 and credited the heavy security deployment for the peaceful atmosphere this time.

“My entire family has traditionally supported the Trinamool Congress. But even then, we were not allowed to vote in elections after 2011. This time we are voting without fear because of the security arrangements,” a voter waiting in queue told reporters.

A total of 35 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed for the repoll — an unusually large deployment for a single assembly constituency — ensuring strict security at all polling booths.

With IANS inputs