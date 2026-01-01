Farooq Abdullah likens attacks on Kashmiris to ‘Hitler’s path’, calls for peace in 2026

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on Kashmiris reported in parts of the country, warning that those behind such acts were “treading the path of Hitler” and expressing confidence that extremism would eventually disappear.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said certain elements were driven by divisive agendas and sought to impose authoritarian thinking. Drawing a historical parallel, Abdullah said Nazism had ultimately collapsed and asserted that similar ideologies would not endure in India either.

“There are some people whose aims are different. They want to create a Hitler-type regime,” he said, adding that such thinking had no future. “A time will come when these extremists will go away.”